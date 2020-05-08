The Glam Africa Magazine has released its lockdown special edition for May 2020 and graced its cover with a stunning look from the Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

The actress decks out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic looks.

She is captured in a sparkling metallic gold dress on the front cover of the glossy magazine.

She also sports sparkling gold accoutrements ranging from a tiara meant for the queen, matching drop earrings, necklace, and bangles.

As if that wasn’t enough, the style influencer even went extreme with the second look to show her side of royalty but this time, adorning her neck with rich blue feathers and a furry crown atop her head.