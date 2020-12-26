Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel, is celebrating her birthday today, December 26, 2020.

Aside from her controversial traits, Mzbel has a great fashion sense and she has proven it over the years.

Certainly, Mzbel wouldn't miss celebrating her day with some photos. Turning 41 years old is not a light feat and the 'Sixteen years' songstress made sure she made it count, more than the 41 bling in her dress.

The mother decked out in an array of a stunning and quite dramatic look.

She was captured in sparkling gold and black combo outfit. Mzbel didn't go low on her old tulle dramatic sleeves at all.

Her outfit had a high slit placing emphasis on her beautiful legs. Mzbel flaunted her cleavage to with the black bling tube that had some crossing fabric on her breast.

She was also adorned in sparkling gold accoutrements ranging from a tiara meant for the queen, matching drop earrings, necklace, and bangles.

Mzbel never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

She captioned her post, "It’s my birthday once again!

Today, I’m going to be selfish and focus all my attention on me. Today, I make myself my priority. Happy birthday to me."

Check photos below:

