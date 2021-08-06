Golden girl! Regina Van Helvert sparkles our 'gram with elegant birthday photos

Knowing who Regina is, a birthday photoshoot was a non-negotiable part of a whole birthday celebration.

Today (August 6, 2021) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

This birthday is not a light feat considering her achievements in the past year and Regina made sure she made it count, more than the bling in her dress.

The GH-One entertainment show host decked out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic look. She was captured in a sparkling gold ensemble. It was an absolute craft from head to toe.

Her outfit featured gold accoutrements ranging from matching drop earrings and necklaces while pulling back her low ponytail hairstyle.

Regina never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

She captioned her post, "Amidst all the storm. I made it to this wonderful milestone. Gold must go through fire to be refined and today I can boldly declare that I am refined. Happy birthday to me."

Pulse.com.gh wishes Regina a happy birthday with loads of love.