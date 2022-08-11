Hajia 4Real just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous kente outfit

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

A modern bride right now really can decide what suits her best without bothering too much about some outdated rules. It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day.

One of the key elements in wedding decision-making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for a traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Socialite cum songstress, Hajia 4Real is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the gram with her posts.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

The 'Fine Girl' makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Hajia 4Real just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

She wore a red kente combo outfit that made her look stunning.

The wrapped scarf on the ponytail hairstyle and that flawless makeup were just top-notch.

If you are a new bride preparing to say "I do", then, check out for style inspiration.

