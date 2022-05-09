RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See Hajia 4 Real’s daughter dress as mermaid in birthday photos

Daniel Nti

Popular Ghanaian socialite turned singer, Mona Faiz Montrage , widely famed as Hajia 4real has a year more added to the life of her daughter, Naila.

Naila turned plus one today, May 9th, and has left fans and followers in awe in her new set of fashionable photos as she commemorates her six birthday.

At age six, Naila's photo model and style qualities is unmatchable to many celebrity kids here in Ghana. She keeps growing gracefully and beautifully just like her mother.

The Fine girl singer took to social media, Instagram precisely to wish her six-years-old daughter a heartwarming birthday with lovely set of photos .

Dressed as a mermaid, Naila channeled her inner favorite Disney character, Ariel, in her birthday photos. She brought her animation fantasy to life flawlessly.

Mona shared another set of photos of Naila in a photo both serving the right amount of chic as she posed stunningly in photos. She captioned :

'Today is my favorite person birthday..my baby. Naila You are the reason behind all of my happiness. I will never be able to express how much I appreciate you in words. You are my greatest source of joy. My greatest source of pride is you. I am the happiest and proudest mother in this world. I love you so much, my daughter. '

It seems both mother and daughter have a great fondness for the aqua life as Hajia has also had a presentation of mermaids in her music video for her God's Child hit song. In the video, Hajia also was spotted in a mermaid costume together with her dancers.

hajia4real-maami-water
hajia4real-maami-water Hajia 4 Real's daughter Pulse Ghana

Many Fans and good wisher jumped beneath the post to add a word or two to Naila as she celebrates her big 6.

@Mzvee reacted :

Happy birthday beautiful princess

@Salmah4real stated:

long life and prosperity. Kid Sis

@adwoa_d3d3:

Happy birthday our angel

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

