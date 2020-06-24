Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Zynnell Zuh has a great fashion sense and understands the relevance of investing in quality products which will last a lifetime and make her stand out.

The trendsetter is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Aside from her impeccable outfits put on display, her handbags are none other than a power staff or alternatively a mobile that she cherishes and makes sure they reflect her hundred percent.

With how Zynnel goes all out with her bags, making bold statements, let's get inspired by these photos.

How would you want to rock you? Share with us.

