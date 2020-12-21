The 2020 Golden Movie Awards took place on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Accra, Ghana amid the out of the pandemic Covid-19 that has hit the country.

Aside from the presentation of the awards, red was also a welcomed addition and Ghanaian celebrities, of course, didn't disappoint.

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

Top Ghanaian actresses including Joselyn Dumas, Salma Mumin amongst others left us breathless with their stunning looks. They indeed added drama to Ghanaian movie industry's biggest night.

Check out their looks below:

Salma Mumin

The host on the red carpet of the ceremony dazzled us with her look. OMG, Salma was just "amazing". That mauve gown and hijab is just stunning. the dramatic back of the dress could keep us at the event the whole night.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Martha Ankomah

Emerald green never looks boring on the actress. Her look was stunning and classy.

Martha Ankomah

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn, as usual, didn’t disappoint us on the red carpet. She was the real golden girl on the night with her gown.

Joselyn Dumas

MzGee

Slaying be what? We have not seen black look good this much until we spotted MzGee. She indeed 'geed' the night.

MzGee

Sister Derby

A real Africa Mermaid doing her style. Sister Derby's mauve ponytail hairstyle made her look a goddess.

Sister Derby

Victoria Lebene

The newest mum didn't leave her slaying magic at home. Her sequin was all we needed for a night like this.

Victoria Lebene

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has indeed stepped up her fashion game. This red gown suits the body perfectly. Her hairstyle is something show-stopping and we love it.

Akuapem Poloo

Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe

Looking decent yet stunning. Kalsoume's long dress and the hijab matched her body perfectly and we love it.

Kalsoume Sinare

Haillie Sumney

Haillie was a co-host on the red carpet. Her blue sequin dress with that floor-sweeping side was awesome. I think this time's Golden Awards was a hijab or hat one. She also looked ethereal in her matching sequin hat for the night.

Haillie Sumney

Moesha Boduong

The actress black see-through outfit was stunning. Moesha taught us how to slaying with her dramatic sleeves.