Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2021

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

After months of living in our rooms just because we do not want to catch the deadly Covid-19, a night like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards show was certainly a way to take in some new breeze.

For over two decades, the award show has honoured legends of the music game in Ghana, motivated underground musicians to do more and sparked a host of controversies around who should have own what. This has been an interesting ride.

The red carpet was an interesting side attraction for such an event. For two nights in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay. Things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Notwithstanding, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate. Not for a deliberate attack. Just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

Chrystal Kwame-Aryee

AJ Poundz

Jasmine Djang

Sister Derby

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Gyakie

AJ Sarpong

Mawuli Gavor

Master Gazzy