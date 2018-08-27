news

Crop tops are a staple wardrobe piece and it transforms an outfit instantly. However, most wonder how bigger ladies are supposed to wear these midriff baring shirts. Fear not, thanks to our curvy girl's guide, here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops.

Crop tops are everywhere from high-end designers to high street stores and although lots of women don’t have the ideal shape of tummy that they would like to flash, these style tips will help you key into the cool trend. Regardless of your shape, there are ways you can get involved and rock a crop too.

Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops:

1. Wear a co-ord set

Co-ord sets are a great way of hacking the crop top trend. Co-ords with a loose top and pants that are nipped in at the waist are easy to wear and super flattering for all figures.

Why not go for a plain coloured co-ord or choose one with horizontal stripes carried through both top and bottoms which will ensure the eyes will skim over any areas you're worried about and elongate your shape, too.

If you're taller, wear with a pair of trainers or cute sandals, shorter girls would benefit from a cute pair of heels or wedges to make them appear taller and of course, leaner.

2. Wear a printed crop with a plain bottom

If you're particularly bottom heavy, balance out your proportions using some clever print work.

A statement crop top like the one worn by plus-size blogger Gabi Fresh is the perfect match to her plain back shorts and suits pear-shaped ladies, as the eye will be drawn up and away from your bottom half.

For top-heavy girls, the opposite is true, so look for plain crop tops and printed trousers.

3. Layer under a lightweight jacket

For girls who want to highlight their best assets but are still fearful of having too much skin on show, a longline, lightweight jacket will not only streamline your figure but will look totally on-trend, too.

Bralets are great for girls who are at their smallest around the waist, perfectly paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers and lovely pair of sandals.

4. Use tailoring to give the illusion of a waist

Just because it's called a crop top, that doesn't mean you actually have to show any stomach if you don't want to.

Pick a co-ord where the top hangs over the top of the skirt or trousers so that you can nail the trend and still stay comfortable.

Shop for skirts with black waistbands, or wear a belt around your waist for a more nipped-in look.

5. Work those trends

Try using a trend to work in your favour if you're tummy-concious.

Fringing is a fab way to get your crop top fix, tackle the Boho trend AND feel comfortable with the level of skin on show, all while looking ready to rock and roll

Try completing the look with a fitting pair of suede boots and denim shorts that flatter your bottom half.