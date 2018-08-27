Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops


Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops

Who says big girls can't wear crop tops?! Here's how plus-size girls can get in on the trend and look stylish and sexy to boot!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plus size blogger Jennifer Garner shows us how to wear crop tops play

Plus size blogger Jennifer Garner shows us how to wear crop tops

(Pinterest)

Crop tops are a staple wardrobe piece and it transforms an outfit instantly. However, most wonder how bigger ladies are supposed to wear these midriff baring shirts. Fear not, thanks to our curvy girl's guide, here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops.

Crop tops are everywhere from high-end designers to high street stores and although lots of women don’t have the ideal shape of tummy that they would like to flash, these style tips will help you key into the cool trend. Regardless of your shape, there are ways you can get involved and rock a crop too.

Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops:

1. Wear a co-ord set

Co-ord sets are a great way of hacking the crop top trend. Co-ords with a loose top and pants that are nipped in at the waist are easy to wear and super flattering for all figures.

Why not go for a plain coloured co-ord or choose one with horizontal stripes carried through both top and bottoms which will ensure the eyes will skim over any areas you're worried about and elongate your shape, too.

If you're taller, wear with a pair of trainers or cute sandals, shorter girls would benefit from a cute pair of heels or wedges to make them appear taller and of course, leaner.

2. Wear a printed crop with a plain bottom

If you're particularly bottom heavy, balance out your proportions using some clever print work.

A statement crop top like the one worn by plus-size blogger Gabi Fresh is the perfect match to her plain back shorts and suits pear-shaped ladies, as the eye will be drawn up and away from your bottom half.

For top-heavy girls, the opposite is true, so look for plain crop tops and printed trousers.

Gabi Fresh wearing a printed crop and plain bottoms play

Gabi Fresh wearing a printed crop and plain bottoms

(Corporate Bytes)

 

3. Layer under a lightweight jacket

For girls who want to highlight their best assets but are still fearful of having too much skin on show, a longline, lightweight jacket will not only streamline your figure but will look totally on-trend, too.

Bralets are great for girls who are at their smallest around the waist, perfectly paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers and  lovely pair of sandals.

4. Use tailoring to give the illusion of a waist

Just because it's called a crop top, that doesn't mean you actually have to show any stomach if you don't want to.

Pick a co-ord where the top hangs over the top of the skirt or trousers so that you can nail the trend and still stay comfortable.

Shop for skirts with black waistbands, or wear a belt around your waist for a more nipped-in look.

How clever tailoring can help you rock your crop top play

How clever tailoring can help you rock your crop top

(Corporate Bytes)

 

5. Work those trends

Try using a trend to work in your favour if you're tummy-concious.

Fringing is a fab way to get your crop top fix, tackle the Boho trend AND feel comfortable with the level of skin on show, all while looking ready to rock and roll

Try completing the look with a fitting pair of suede boots and denim shorts that flatter your bottom half.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Fashion trends: Here's how to wear the bike shorts that every fashionista is rocking (Photos) Fashion trends Here's how to wear the bike shorts that every fashionista is rocking (Photos)
Pulse Fashion: The best-dressed celebrities of the week Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Ankara in the office: 5 Ankara outfits you can rock to the office (Photos) Ankara in the office 5 Ankara outfits you can rock to the office (Photos)
Pulse List: Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
Photos: Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week
Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love
Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her traditional...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
3 Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dressesbullet
4 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our fashionable...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion...bullet
6 Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfitbullet
7 Man Crush Monday Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity...bullet
8 Ankara in the office 5 Ankara outfits you can rock to the...bullet
9 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a...bullet

Related Articles

Style Profile Joselyn Dumas does it for the girls with curves

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African...bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess pose for the camera at Becca's wedding
Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding
2018 MTV VMA Awards These celebs might as well have gone naked at the 2018 MTV VMA Awards (Photos)
Adubea Jensen's latest Editorial Campaign of "Life is Beautiful" Handbag Collection.
Ghanaian Designer Adubea Jensen releases "Life is Beautiful" handbag collection
Eye care "You look tired" - 4 easy ways to get rid of puffy eyes