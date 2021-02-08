Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah is one of the respected Ghallywood actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

When you're not a conventional size, there are a lot of style 'restrictions' put onto your body by the mainstream.

But actress, Roselyn Ngissah has always been proudly plus-size and not allowed her size to slow down her style. Be it on set or at an event, she always makes sure she looks her best.

Roselyn Ngissah

Sometimes, plus-size women feel bound to a set of rules when it comes to dressing and showing off their body but the screen goddess shows you can throw all those limiting rules out of the window and still look good.

Today, February 08, 2021, the actress turns a year older and like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot a non-negotiable part of the whole celebration.

Roselyn Ngissah

She is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies and trust me, she has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the screen goddess stunned us with beautiful designs that got us starring.

Roselyn Ngissah

From body-flattering green looks to the red and then white designs, Roselyn's birthday looks made her indeed a trendsetter.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal. We love how she complements them with the hair accessories.

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn has indeed set the ball rolling for every birthday style inspiration you may need for 2021 especially if you are a plus-size woman.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a birthday full love love and happiness.

Roselyn Ngissah