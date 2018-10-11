The beauty queen looks entirely hot in these swim wear pictures. You ought to see this!
Akpene Diata Hoggar, won our hearts with her swim wear photos shot by celebrity photographers "Twins Dnt Beg". The beauty queen gave us the eye popping effect at sight of her photos in her hand woven bra she scored with a beautiful bikini bottom of the same pink color; pink.
Not only did the beauty queen look dashing in her swim wear but she equally assumed some dramatic or exaggerated bodily attitude which purveyed the message she in her photos. She knows her modeling like she knows worth. She is every woman in these photos.