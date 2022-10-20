How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by actress Matilda Asare

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Matilda is likely to skip.

Matilda Asare is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned her post, "Happy blessed birthday to me. I don’t have much to say on this day all I have to say is thank u God for how far U have brought me. I’m grateful."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a long red dress with a slit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in red. Matilda decked out in an array of stunning looks.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Matilda Asare for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana