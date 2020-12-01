Tiktok star, Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as Hajia Bintu is fast rising on social media.

She turned a year older on Monday, November 30, 2020.

As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the curvy Ghanaian stunned us with beautiful designs on the 'gram'.

From the body-flattering black dress to the gold see-through outfit, Hajia Bintu's birthday looks made her indeed a stunner.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the Tiktok star for birthday inspiration.

