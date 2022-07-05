How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by songstress Fantana

The songstress poses strikingly in stunning bikinis that show off her voluptuous physique and we just can't have enough of it.

She is well known for her sensational curvy body which is s the ultimate show stopper in any leotard, swimwear or lingerie. She proves that to us in these sizzling photos she shared on Instagram donned in three different bikini photos. She was everything hot in these latest images.

Fantana has been captured proudly flaunting her scintillating curves in hot lingerie photos.

The songstress turned a year older over the weekend and dropped some sultry photos on the gram. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Fantana decided to opt for a very hot and saucy concept for her photoshoot this time round and we love it.

She was captured in a sparkling crop top and a long skirt while flaunting skin. Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Her photos amassed a lot of wishes which included that of her mother, Dorcas Affo - Toffey.

She wrote, "Wow! I am elated to see you turn 25, my lovely daughter.

Being your mother is the greatest gift and watching you grow into the beautiful, courageous, and intelligent woman you have become is even grand.

Favour, grace and success are my wishes for you in your dear career.

Thank you for being my daughter and for making me a proud mother.

Enjoy every bit of your birthday my dear.

Wishing you the happiest birthday.

Fantana, my love for you is ineffable."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Fantana for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

