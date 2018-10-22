Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

play

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup frozen spinach
  • Salt, pepper to taste
  • 1 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 pound ground chicken thigh
  • 1/2-3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan or Mozzarella

play

 

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. In large bowl mix ground chicken thigh, cheese and seasoning
  3. Thaw spinach and remove excess water with paper towel or cheesecloth, add to mixture
  4. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and press chicken mixture into even thin layer
  5. Bake for 20 minutes
  6. Remove from oven and top with desired toppings ( I used red onion, cilantro, chicken, bacon and sugar free bbq sauce!)
  7. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted and brown
