How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza

Ingredients
- 1/4 cup frozen spinach
- Salt, pepper to taste
- 1 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1 pound ground chicken thigh
- 1/2-3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan or Mozzarella
Method
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In large bowl mix ground chicken thigh, cheese and seasoning
- Thaw spinach and remove excess water with paper towel or cheesecloth, add to mixture
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper and press chicken mixture into even thin layer
- Bake for 20 minutes
- Remove from oven and top with desired toppings ( I used red onion, cilantro, chicken, bacon and sugar free bbq sauce!)
- Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted and brown