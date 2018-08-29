Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

“I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise


Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise

King Promise addresses the many talks surrounding his ‘big’ sneaker choices.

  • Published:
play

One of Ghana’s favorite, King Promise responds to the many social media conversations on his ‘oversized’ sneaker choices for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, the musician was asked about his choice of sneakers, he expressed his love for his choices asserting that that’s his brand.

“I like it when people talk about my sneakers, anytime I wear it, it causes a stir,” he stated.

He was also asked how he feels about it anytime conversations pop up online about the sneakers, this was what he had to say:

‘It’s cool, If you don’t talk about it, then it means you didn’t see and if you see it and talk about it then it means you like. Besides I love ugly sneakers, I am the Daddy Camboo, I wear only the big ones”

play

 

READ ALSO:King Promise - Abena

It all started early this year after his performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music when he wore one of the latest Balenciaga Sneakers which had has big soles. 

Micro-blogging website, Twitter, started a whole lot of talks about his ‘camboo’ choice and since then, the artist has branded himself in classic footwears with big soles; seemingly ‘oversized sneakers’.Since then he has been branded as the ‘big sneaker guy

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion: Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ? Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Bow Tie Day: These 5 photos of women rocking bow ties will convince you to wear them more often Bow Tie Day These 5 photos of women rocking bow ties will convince you to wear them more often
Pulse Opinion: Are these red carpet events all style and no substance? Pulse Opinion Are these red carpet events all style and no substance?
Curvy Girl's Guide: Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops
Pulse Fashion: 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love
Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate...bullet
2 Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping...bullet
3 Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Archbishop Duncan Williams and his family grace...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Our best looks from the Miss Malaika African...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit
Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding
Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

Fashion trends Here's how to wear the bike shorts that every fashionista is rocking (Photos)
Jackie Appiah
Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Ankara in the office 5 Ankara outfits you can rock to the office (Photos)
Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses