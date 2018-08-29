“I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise

news

One of Ghana’s favorite, King Promise responds to the many social media conversations on his ‘oversized’ sneaker choices for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, the musician was asked about his choice of sneakers, he expressed his love for his choices asserting that that’s his brand.

“I like it when people talk about my sneakers, anytime I wear it, it causes a stir,” he stated.

He was also asked how he feels about it anytime conversations pop up online about the sneakers, this was what he had to say:

‘It’s cool, If you don’t talk about it, then it means you didn’t see and if you see it and talk about it then it means you like. Besides I love ugly sneakers, I am the Daddy Camboo, I wear only the big ones”

It all started early this year after his performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music when he wore one of the latest Balenciaga Sneakers which had has big soles.

Micro-blogging website, Twitter, started a whole lot of talks about his ‘camboo’ choice and since then, the artist has branded himself in classic footwears with big soles; seemingly ‘oversized sneakers’.Since then he has been branded as the ‘big sneaker guy