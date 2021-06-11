RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

I paint my nails so that I don’t bite them - Kwabena Kwabena on his recent fashion sense

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kwabena Kwabena has disclosed the secret to the recent painting of his nails.

According to him, painting his nails keep them clean and prevents him from biting them. Hence, he finds it absurd to be judged over his fashion sense.

“Painting my nails keep my nails clean, I bite my nails when am nervous, painting my nails prevent me from biting them. Don’t base my sexuality per my fashion sense,” the singer explained this while in an interview with Nana Aba on Starr Chat.

The love crusader further noted that painting his nails and his cloth choices allow him to be himself.

He lamented “It is absurd to watch a picture and pass a judgment per sexuality, and it is quite childish to say that about me. I am doing what I enjoy doing, allow me to be myself.”

Speaking about homosexuality in Ghana noted, “I hate to support hypocritical conversations. God is watching all of us, if it is against the law why do we have it here.”

