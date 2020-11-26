The Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive events Ghana (organisers of Miss Ghana pageantry), Inna Patty, has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Today (November 26, 2020) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

The 2004 Miss Ghana winner has posted different set of pictures depicting contrasting themes to mark the day.

With a caption "Double blessings and spirit of gratitude! It’s #thanksgiving and #itsmybirthday. Feeling blessed," Inna clad powerful white pantsuit.

We love how she went all bright in this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the burgundy camisole to the flawless eye popping makeup.

When wearing a tartan fit, always keep the rest of your accessories minimal just like Inna Patty.

The beauty queen's outfits have all the elements it needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Drop your favourite emoji for the style icon.

Inna Patty

Inna Patty

Inna Patty

Inna Patty