Most influencers, actresses, and media personalities shy away from dressing 'decently' because they think it isn't trendy, edgy, or en vogue. You’ll seldomly see fashion tabloids throw lights on celebrities who do not show skin in their outfits.

What most of people do not know is that nothing is more hotter, classier and classy than a woman or lady that clads herself with very descent outfits that doesn't reveal much.

That said, some women in our industry have defied that belief as they firmly take pride in dressing decently without showing skin but somehow still make the list of beautiful and stylish ladies in the industry.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 female celebrities who do not show skin in outfits yet stay sassy.

Martha Ankomah

Actress Martha Ankomah has redefined decency as the new sexy as she constantly dazzles in African print apparels.

2.Jackie Appiah

No body does expensive labels annd brands like actress Jackie yet she still stays modest with her ethereal outfits.

3.Stacy Amoateng

4.Peace Hyde

Peace Hyde has a very voluptuous physique yet always goes in for outfits that doesn't accentuate her curves or show skin.

5.Jeremy Van-Garshong

Jeremy has been around for long decades as media personality and has never been seen in a raunchy outfit. She always stays descent.

6.Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi defines elegance and class like no other when it comes to looking good and doing it the 'right way'. If modesty was a person, Berla would have been its surname.

6.Anita Akua Akuffo

The young and beautiful presenter sets fashion trends with her not revealing looks every time she steps out.

8.Naa Ashokor

Media personality Naa Ashokor can not be left out from a list like this. Over the years, she has consistently stood by the descent culture in fashion and makes it so appealing.

10.Habiba Sinare