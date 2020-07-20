Selecting clothes for work is not what most people look forward to but rocking stylish outfits to the office especially on a Monday has a way of brightening your day.

Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week. You might find yourself coming out of one meeting only to attend another one.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

One person who has over the years served us various styles Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

The screen goddess does it to perfection and we love every detail of her looks.

Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, we’ve put together some looks from some of Jackie Appiah to inspire you.

Check photos below and get inspired.

