The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Jackie Appiah oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Actress Jackie Appiah has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Jackie is a year older today, Dec 5, 2020, and like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot a non-negotiable part of the whole celebration.

She is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies.

The mother-of-one posted a different set of pictures on the gram for the day. With the caption "Birthdays are good, but my birthday is best So Happy birthday to me," Jackie dazzled us in a red gown flaunting her curves.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in red.

The other theme has the award-winning actress in blue and gold kente combo gown inspiring brides-to-be on their big day.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we can't stop staring.

Jackie's signature pose and smile “Let’s do the Jackie” has become a household name for almost every young star and even her fellows when taking some photos. She gave the pose to us on her birthday too.

Check photos below:

