Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

He wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made specially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile with the charming host being able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

James exudes class anytime her rocks suit and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner