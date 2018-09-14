news

Today, September 14, 2018 happens to be the birthday of Ghanaian actress Jasmine Burundi.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress as part of her birthday celebration posted eye popping pictures of donned in stylish dresses that makes her look like the queen she is. Jasmine Burundi looks entirely stunning in her photos.

Jasmine beamed in royal ornaments and the Kente cloth she was wrapped in and her stunning makeup as well. Her second set of photos also had a horse as it prop. She has stolen our hearts with her birthday photo shoot and we just can’t have enough of it.

Jasmine Burundi is a respected Ghanaian actress who has carved a niche for herself on both local and foreign sectors as her name rings like a bell and her face clamored for by fans across the world.