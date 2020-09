Ghanaian actress cum style icon, Joselyn Dumas turned 40 years last Monday, August 31, 2020.

To mark her big day, the award-winning actress threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. In attendance were various celebrities form the entertainment industry.

She stunned us with beautiful ensembles that made her look lovely for the day. Her makeup and hairstyle were just on point.

From red to gold, the actress sure served us her best looks and we loved them.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas excited at her party

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn and Stonebwoy

Joselyn starring at her birthday cakes

Actresses at Joselyn's birthday