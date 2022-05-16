Multiple award winning singer, Joyce Akosua Twene, known popularly as Joyce Blessing celebrated her birthday yesterday, May 15th, 2022 with very regal photos.
Joyce Blessings marks birthday with stylish photos
Birthdays are very special times and as such needs to be celebrated with the very best wardrobe moments like Joyce Blessing just did for her happy plus one .
Turned 36, Joyce blessing served us the very best ethereal fashion in her birthday photos she marked her day with. Her style was entirely ravishing.
The singer shared on her social media page, Instagram precisely, a series of photos wearing different very stylish outfits which flooded newsfeeds and tabloids.
The most stunning amongst them was the one-handed African print midi dress with some elaborate designs in it. She beautifully matched the beautiful outfit with red shoes.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjuCb2qr1I/
With the numerous speculations surrounding her failed marriage and the entire DNA results saga ,these photos were just the perfect piece to re-introduce herself again after her hiatus.
