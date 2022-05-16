Joyce Blessings marks birthday with stylish photos

Turned 36, Joyce blessing served us the very best ethereal fashion in her birthday photos she marked her day with. Her style was entirely ravishing.

The singer shared on her social media page, Instagram precisely, a series of photos wearing different very stylish outfits which flooded newsfeeds and tabloids.

The most stunning amongst them was the one-handed African print midi dress with some elaborate designs in it. She beautifully matched the beautiful outfit with red shoes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjuCb2qr1I/