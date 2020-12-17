Rocking different African prints outfit is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Juliet Ibrahim

We spotted actress and style influencer on the ‘gram and we totally love her style.

Juliet has mastered the art of rocking an African print dress with different prints and patterns effortlessly.

She served a chic vibe in this amazing style. While one side was sleeveless, the other side had a long sleeve making her an all shade of sexy and beautiful.

We love the sunflower fabric combo, it’s quite creative.