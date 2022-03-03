Juliet Ibrahim stuns us in hot blazer and pants photos on her birthday

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Juliet is likely to skip.

She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The mother, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning.

She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a black blazer and pants while flaunting her beautiful legs.

Juliet complemented her outfit with leather high heel boots and a hat that matched perfectly.

She kept her beauty very bold yet looked simple, wearing her voluminous side part curly red hair.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

She captioned her post, "2022 for me is the ‘grown and sexy’ year. I have been blessed beyond words and I am grateful to God. My appreciation also extends to those who have been in my corner and have supported me and my vision.

Having my birthday coincide with International Women’s Month is significant to me because women are unique, strong, and special in a variety of ways. It gives me great pride to have unlocked my potential and I pledge to motivate many other women to do the same.