Kafui Danku is serving the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Selassie is likely to skip.

Kafui Danku is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned her post, I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works, my soul knows it very well."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a long red dress with a slit that is so gorgeous.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle were something we couldn't stop staring.

Definitely an inspiration for our next birthday photoshoot, the mother-of-two got her fashion statement on lockdown and we are impressed.

If you want to make bold fashion statements, try this gorgeous style inspired by the actress.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana