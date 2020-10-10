General Manager of Despite media and son of Business Icon, Kennedy Osei is a year older today, October 10, 2020.

The style icon and entrepreneur just like his cedi billionaire daddy is ruling the business empire with a high sense of fashion.

Kennedy looks ethereal anytime he steps out in Kaftans or suits.

As usual, he didn't disappoint us on his birthday. This time he went all sexy showing his hairy legs and hands.

The Despite media manager stunned us with white shorts and shirt with a matching pair of slippers.

He added some swag to his look with a hat and some accessories.

He captioned his post "May you receive a sign on this day 10-10-2020 that puts your mind at ease, fills your heart with hope and double every blessing coming your way.

For there’s a reason for this special day and its blessings are worth sharing! GOD BLESS US ALL."

Pulse.com.gh wishes Kennedy a happy birthday.

