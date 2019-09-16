The 25-year-old Queen Sugar TV star has been seen on many red carpets shows in trendy ensembles that made headlines.

Fashion enthusiasts always look forward to his next post for style tips. We were super excited to see him grace the Glitz red carpet and show the world how Ghanaians redefining the red carpet style.

Kofi was seen in what we call a 'normal look' as compared to what he wears to other events.

Just wait; Kofi wore a similar look in 2018 and we are madly in love then.

Let’s throwback to his Essence Magazine cover. Simply dapper and classy.

Check out these posts and share your thoughts. Did Kofi Siriboe nail his look?