Last Saturday, May 21st, 2022, witnessed another unforgettable moment in the Ghanaian movie premiere movie from actress Yvonne Nelson at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra for her movie, Fifty Fifty.
Kuami Eugene, Dumelo, Anne Sophie, others dazzle at premiere Yvonne Nelson's movie
Yvonne Nelson's movie premiere over the weekend saw a massive turnout of patrons and other celebrities who turned up looking just perfect for the events in their regalia.
The movie premiere had a majority of our top media personalities and actors in attendance. Not only did they come to throw their weight behind the actress but also left us stunned with their simple but ethereal looks.
Celebrities present who got our attention on the red carpets of the movie premiere included singer Kuami Eugene, the French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, John Dumelo, TikTok star Jackeline Mensah and others.
Here is what your favorite celebrities wore.
- Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene turned up as one of the most well-dressed celebrities present at the premiere. Wearing a sea-blue letterman jacket popularly referred to as baseball jacket, the singer looked like the 'Rockstar' he is.
2.Anne Sophie Ave
Her Excellency, Anne Sophie Ave, keeps wowing us with her appearances in recent time in very regal and chic outfits. She showed up classy dressed up in a silk caramel outfit an it was in one word 'ethereal'.
3.John Dumelo
Actor John Dumelo showed with his usual diplomatic looks wearing a grey bespoke political suit which looked very dapper on him.
4.Jackline Mensah
Popular Tiktok star, Jackline Mensah also looked gorgeous on the red-carpet. She dazzled in a purple-like mini dress with a elaborate sleeves and we loved every bit of it .
5.Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michelle
Yvonne Nelson came out not looking her usual for her premieres. One would think as the director of the movie, she would steal the spotlight with her outfit but unfortunately Yvonne went in for a more ‘basic’ look. She rocked a black t-shirt and black pants with pink sandals. Majid also went for a similar look.
