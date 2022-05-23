Kuami Eugene, Dumelo, Anne Sophie, others dazzle at premiere Yvonne Nelson's movie

The movie premiere had a majority of our top media personalities and actors in attendance. Not only did they come to throw their weight behind the actress but also left us stunned with their simple but ethereal looks.

Yvonne Nelson movie premiere Pulse Ghana

Celebrities present who got our attention on the red carpets of the movie premiere included singer Kuami Eugene, the French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, John Dumelo, TikTok star Jackeline Mensah and others.

Here is what your favorite celebrities wore.

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene turned up as one of the most well-dressed celebrities present at the premiere. Wearing a sea-blue letterman jacket popularly referred to as baseball jacket, the singer looked like the 'Rockstar' he is.

2.Anne Sophie Ave

Her Excellency, Anne Sophie Ave, keeps wowing us with her appearances in recent time in very regal and chic outfits. She showed up classy dressed up in a silk caramel outfit an it was in one word 'ethereal'.

3.John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo showed with his usual diplomatic looks wearing a grey bespoke political suit which looked very dapper on him.

4.Jackline Mensah

Popular Tiktok star, Jackline Mensah also looked gorgeous on the red-carpet. She dazzled in a purple-like mini dress with a elaborate sleeves and we loved every bit of it .

5.Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michelle