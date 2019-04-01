She is nominated in the ‘Make Up Vlog of the Year’ category by organizers of the awards scheme that celebrates artistic and beauty excellence.

The category, organizers say is to honour “the most influential and impactful online video blog covering the makeup industry in Ghana across diverse content topics.”

“I am very thankful and appreciative for the recognition of my work,” says Lomotey of the nomination. “It is a great honour to contribute my bit to the growth of the beauty industry in Ghana.”

Over the past year, her Youtube channel has become the preferred online destination for persons with interest in the beauty industry in Ghana including amateurs and professional.

Lomotey’s work was featured in a GhOneTV news report about the makeup and beauty industry in Ghana in August 2018.

The owner of BlushStrokesByLerny, her technical but simple approach to tutorials and sharing details on current trends captivates thousands of visitors to her channel.

She is also the founder of Beaumonde Model Agency, a commercial modeling, ushering and brand activations company.

A rising name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, Lomotey is also a Radio and Television Presenter, Voice-over artist, event MC, actress and a brilliant communicator.

She previously worked with Live FM, 3 Music Networks, and Oceans TV.

Lomotey has fronted ads for companies including Samsung, Tigo, and Busy Internet.

She has done voice-over work for clients like Unilever Ghana, FC Beauty College, Conserveria Africana Ghana Limited, Zone Three 6 Network, Black Radiance Beauty, and PZ Cussons.

She starred in the second and third seasons of Television series ‘Heels and Sneakers’ produced by Yvonne Nelson.

Lomotey is the Public Relations Officer of Beauty Artists Association of Ghana (BAAG), and has a degree in Theatre Arts and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.