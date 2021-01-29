Picking what to wear for your events or outings should not be a hassle.

The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Usually, we go to these outings right from work so it is important to wear something that will suit both for work and that fun meeting at night.

If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable. Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

She's proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall right from work? We hope you find inspiration from the style icon's wardrobe.

