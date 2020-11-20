Picking what to wear for your events or outings should not be a hassle.

The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss. Media personality, Serwaa Amihere sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

She's proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Serwaa is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Just because we want you to have a splendid weekend, let's take inspiration from style influencer, Serwaa Amihere.

Check photos below:

