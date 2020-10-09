If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Hajia 4real's wardrobe.

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage popularly called Hajia 4real has a great sense of fashion for trendy styles. She has been making public appearances and we are loving all her fashion choices.

She goes the extra mile by showing off some skin in skimpy dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat.

Hajia 4real is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Here are photos of the style icon giving us inspiration for our Friday looks.

