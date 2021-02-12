If you are already planning on going out, whether, with your significant other or your girlfriends, you want to look good from head to toe.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss but actress Victoria Lebene is here to ease our stress.

She sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

The recent mother has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Just because we want you to have a splendid weekend, let's take inspiration from style icon Victoria Lebene.

Check photos below:

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene