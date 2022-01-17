Let's inhale some beauty from actress Tracey Boakye on her birthday

This birthday is not a light feat considering her achievements in the past years and the Ghanaian actress made sure she made it count, more than the bling in her dress.

The fashionista decked out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic look. She was captured in a sleeveless black outfit that was so beautiful. It was an absolute craft from head to toe.

Her outfit featured gold accoutrements ranging from matching drop earrings and bracelets while pulling a laid-back hairstyle.

Tracey didn't disappoint with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

In a long write-up, she captioned her post, "17th January 1991, (Thursday) 31years ago, this BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL WOMAN WAS BORN, named after my grand mum, YAA ASANTEWAA. Life hasn’t been easy, BUT MY GOD MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ME. 31years old today, all I ask from my God, is good health, long life, and a good heart to always reach out to the needy. Blessed with 2 beautiful kids."

