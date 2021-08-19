RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Let's inhale some freshness from actress, Joselyn Dumas

Berlinda Entsie

When it comes to finesse in fashion, Joselyn Dumas is one person to follow.

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

In Ghana, black is usually reserved for funerals; mourning the death.

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile.

It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together. To prove just how universal the colour is, we have selected our favourite top-dresses inspired by the award-winning Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas on how to pull off an all-black outfit, whether you're a classic or eclectic person.

Joselyn is spotted stepping out and we love her look. Clad in a black long dress, the fashionista gave us some flawless skin goals with that high slit on her dress.

Joselyn is a shade of beauty with her nude makeup and her bulb cut blonde hairstyle. She slayed her look with a pink stiletto that perfectly matched her outfit. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and infectious smile.

