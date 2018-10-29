news

Burniton Music Group once again held another edition of its much talked about concert dubbed Ashiaman to the World Concert in Accra.

The Show was held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman, A lot of A-list musicians across Ghana took turns to thrill fans and one person that stood out amongst these people was Kumawood actor Kojo Nkansah Lilwin. He stole the show not only with his witty personality but his costume as well.

Donned in popular comic character Super man's outfit, the actor looked entirely ridiculous. Let's just say he served us the best Halloween outfit inspiration in this spooky moment. The blue and red signature colors had Kente sown on his chest where the Super Man symbol is suppose to be. He also matched it with a funny red gear and we just couldn't have enough of it.