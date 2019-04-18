Little black dress (LBD) is quote or unquote the official dinner dress you will never go wrong with. So buckle up as we take you through a few choices you can go with for your date plans this weekend.

The LBD was inspired by Audrey Hepburn when she debuted the look in Breakfast at Tiffany’s one of Hollywood’s most iconic movies of all time. Her simple Givenchy column gown, diamond earrings and sleek updo will forever be marked in the fashion world.

A stylish little black dress is always on point. Invest in a little black dress and take your vibe to the next level.