Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing


Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing

Kwaku Bediako, owner of the Chocolate Clothing brand visited Louis Vuitton.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Winner of the maiden edition of the Tailored African Fashion 2018 project, Kwaku Bediako, has received high praise from Louis Vuitton.

The project was organised by the African Fashion Fund in collaboration with Joy FM.

Kwaku Bediako, owner of the Chocolate Clothing brand visited Louis Vuitton, as part of his winning package. He is to familiarise himself with the operations of some luxury brands in Paris.

play

 

According to a new report by Joy Online , Louis Vuitton and shortened LV, at the renowned French fashion house and luxury retail company received Kwaku Bediako by the Head of Talent, Millie de La Valette, who was impressed with Chocolate’s men wear.

“Oh my god, this is beautiful,” she said as she admired the Chocolate product, pricing and the production of his clothing.

play

 

“We have chocolate silver and chocolate gold and that’s rose gold. The rose gold is very new and it targets those at the top. We are almost done with our factory which should be producing about 5000 pieces for the mass market,” Kwaku Bediako said during the visit.

“I think it is time we have like a Louis Vuitton Africa so we can have people who have the means, look very African yet luxurious,” Chocolate told Millie.

 

Kwaku Bediako was hopeful that after the visit, “Something certainly might be cooking and from the kind words which show they were super impressed. With what we were doing, the future [is bright].”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Akpene Diata Hoggar: Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion: TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos
Pulse Fashion: 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses
Pulse Fashion: 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law
Pulse Fashion: Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion: 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-lawbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the...bullet
5 Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday...bullet
7 Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music...bullet
8 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion These photos of KKD and his 80-year-old...bullet
10 Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were...bullet

Related Articles

Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos
Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses
Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law
Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new...bullet
5 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
6 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
7 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet

Fashion

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
Donald's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today
FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way
X
Advertisement