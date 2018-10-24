Lydia Forson flaunts her beautiful skin in hot pink skirt

news

Ghanaian celebrity, Lydia Forson is a year older today. The 34-year-old who has been a diet recently showed her new envious shape to celebrate her birthday.

The multiple award-winning actress looked gorgeous in a white long sleeve shirt paired with a hot pink skirt and white heels.

Lydia’s hair has a life of its own and it disappoint us with this unique look. She is definitely the queen of natural hairstyle. Her flawless face beat was done by one of Ghana’s renowned makeup artist, Nancyblaq who made the talented glowed for her birthday photoshoot.

Ms. Forson is among female celebrity who knows her personal style. She can dress down or show some skin and still look fabulous with her beautiful skin. Born in Mankessim, Lydia’s makeup look are always flawless and she knows the right shoes to match her stunning looks.