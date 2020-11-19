Ghanaian actress, writer and social advocate, Lydia Forson is one of the favourite celebrities in Ghana.

The Unapologetically thick African beauty is here to remind us she is an amazing style freak on the streets, and she is serving it with ease.

For as long as we have known Lydia, she has been a natural girl and we love it.

She stepped out over the weekend while celebrating a year in existence of her hair product "Kinkymatters."

The occasion was graced with beautiful Ghanaian celebrities including Joselyn Dumas and Sandra Ankobiah.

Lydia Forson was looking ethereal in her outfit. She rocks a black crop top obviously showing a portion of her tummy. She brought back will tulle with lots of colours that made her look candy.

The layered tulle skirt was complemented with statement sneakers and lovely accessories making her look gorgeous.

Lydia opted for mild makeup while placing emphasis on her natural old school braid with afro ponty.

The actress indeed served some extra and chic look and we love it.

Check photos below:

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson and Joselyn Dumas