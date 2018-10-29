Pulse.com.gh logo
Lydia Forson shows boobs in stunning dress for movie premiere

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson wowed her fans in a gorgeous dress at the world premiere of Puzzled TV series.

  • Published:
Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson play

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson showed up the world premiere of the much talked about TV series, Puzzled in a stunning blue-black gown.

The lace apparel was lined from the shoulder level to the knee -level leaving the long sleeves and high slit. The 34-year-old screen diva matched her looks with white heels and long dangle earrings.

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson play

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

 

Lydia gave us another beautiful hairstyle just days after celebrating her birthday with lovely photos. The natural look makeup was perfect for the occasions and she posed to take photos with her colleagues and fans.

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson takes selfies with fans play

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson takes selfies with fans

 

Lydia is the main female character for the youth educative program. Other popular actors include young female star, Maame Serwaa who also attended the private screening an off-shoulder floral dress and block heel gladiator.

Ghanaian actresses, Lydia Forson and Maame Serwaa play

Ghanaian actresses, Lydia Forson and Maame Serwaa

 

