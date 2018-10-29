Lydia Forson shows boobs in stunning dress for movie premiere

news

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson showed up the world premiere of the much talked about TV series, Puzzled in a stunning blue-black gown.

The lace apparel was lined from the shoulder level to the knee -level leaving the long sleeves and high slit. The 34-year-old screen diva matched her looks with white heels and long dangle earrings.

Lydia gave us another beautiful hairstyle just days after celebrating her birthday with lovely photos. The natural look makeup was perfect for the occasions and she posed to take photos with her colleagues and fans.

Lydia is the main female character for the youth educative program. Other popular actors include young female star, Maame Serwaa who also attended the private screening an off-shoulder floral dress and block heel gladiator.