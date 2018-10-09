Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley nailed this look


Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear

These three style gems won our hearts on social media with their ethereal African Prints pants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Having all these three beautiful ladies who have been in the news lately for various reason in one photo burbs elegance.

From Lydia Forson and Sister Derbie’s lavish Dubai vacation to Lharley’s Glitz Style awards win, these female celebrities undoubtedly own 2018. Their group photo says it all in a stunningly beautiful way. Let’s just say that is a lot of ‘Girl Power’ in this photo.

play

 

READ ALSO:5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones

All three are seen donned in colorful African print pants which highlights their ample physique. This was scored with distinct black blouses which beautifully projected the contrast underneath. Lharley and Lydia opted for hoop earrings whilst Sister Derbie ditched that for small earrings. Regardless, they all exude glam and beauty.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Video: Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay? Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Pulse Fashion: Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
Pulse Fashion: Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
FLOTUS: Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress
Pulse Fashion: Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP...bullet
2 Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other...bullet
7 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
8 FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Our best looks from the Miss Malaika...bullet
10 Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit
Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?

Top Videos

1 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shootbullet
2 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit
Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways
Style inspiration from Ghanaian musician, Efya
Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices
X
Advertisement