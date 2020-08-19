It has become the norm for celebrities to release new photos to celebrate their birthday and Ghanaian actress Clara Benson known as Maame Serwaa is the latest star to jump on the trend.

She has once again set tongues wagging after dropping a new photo.

The photo has Maame Serwaa clad in a beautiful short ensemble flaunting her boobs and beautiful figure on social media.

Clara Benson

She wore a colourful weave-on which had colours including wine, blonde, yellow, amongst others.

The actress opted for a wild makeup making her hot for her big day.