The Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh has been awesome on his field of work as far as the media job is concerned.

The father-of-two has a drive for everything fashion and luxury. He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

Fadda wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made specially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via the various Despite media platforms.

Today, we take inspiration from all the times the MD exudes class anytime he rocks suits.

Fadda Dickson Narh

