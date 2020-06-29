Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman is amongst the male celebrities in the country who consistently make a bold fashion statement.

Known for his love for African print outfits, the director has modelled for various fashion brands including Abrantie the Gentleman.

Fiifi always looks amazing in shirts paired with black trousers and more captivating in Kaftans.

His smile and poses for the camera are one of a kind and we love how he steps out all the time.

While scrolling through his Instagram page and we share with you 7 stunning looks from the actor.

