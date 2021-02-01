The singer is amongst the male fashionistas in the country that shouldn’t be placed under the radar.

Although his fashion choices were never like we have never seen before, he has stepped up his game and it came at the right time to inspire us.

Kuame Eugene looks dapper in casual wears most times and people rarely see him in traditional outfits.

He has evolved in his style as he incorporates traditional attires into his style and we can't get over his looks.

We spotted some lovely looks on his Instagram page. Some of the looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the VGMA's 2020 Artiste of the Year a happy birthday.

Kuame Eugene

Kuame Eugene

Kuame Eugene