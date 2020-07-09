Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is our style crush for today.

The screen goddess has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now. Most importantly, she is among the few female celebrities who always steps out in African print dresses promoting the local textile industry and we were not surprised when she landed a deal with Ghana’s biggest textile company, GTP as a brand influencer.

Martha has an elegant sense of fashion and we are madly in love with everything she wears.

She has been the perfect model for African print outfits and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements with African print dresses at any event, check out these styles inspired by Martha Ankomah.

Martha Ankomah

